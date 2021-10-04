Daniel Craig-starrer No Time to Die is roaring at the ticket window. The James Bond film has definitely not lost its charm. As per Variety, it has minted $119.1 million from 54 markets in its foreign debut. The reports further add that the spy thriller is the first to surpass $100 million in its overseas market sans China.

Watch No Time To Die Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)