IO Interactive has released the first-ever cinematic trailer of the upcoming James Bond 007 First Light game. The trailer of 007 First Light shows the origin story featuring young James Bond. The James Bond 007 First Light teaser also includes parts showing the gameplay and action sequences. The 007 First Light will be launched in 2026, offering the players the opportunity to become British spy agent James Bond. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 5, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

James Bond 007 First Light Teaser Trailer - Watch Here

James Bond ascends in 007 First Light, a new origin story arriving next year on PS5 from developer @IOInteractive: https://t.co/Mv0p8tVcRb pic.twitter.com/cgRYFRt7Gp — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 4, 2025

