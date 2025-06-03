IO Interactive has confirmed the name of its upcoming James Bond game - '007 First Light'. The video game company said that the James Bond 007 First Light game will be revealed this week. The highly anticipated James Bond game will reportedly have a fresh story about the origin of the British secret agent. 007 - First Light will allow the games to step into the shoes of James Bond to earn 00 status, said IO Interactive. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, June 3, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

James Bond 007 First Light Game Confirmed to Reveal This Week

#EarnTheNumber in 007 First Light, a new game by @iointeractive. Mission brief is headed your way soon. Stay tuned for more information.#007FirstLight pic.twitter.com/Zk46IqHQfb — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)