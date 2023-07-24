While Oppenheimer is being cherished by fans in India, many have taken an issue with its censor. The Christopher Nolan directed movie features intimate scenes between Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy where both the actors go nude, and having watched the film over the weekend, many Indian fans in particular are roasting one scene with Pugh where the actress's nude body was covered with a CGI "black dress." However, what's worth noting here is that it wasn't the Indian censor board that asked for these changes, but rather it was submitted to them with the modifications already made. Probably done to ensure a smooth release in Indian and UAE territories. Here are just some of the reactions to the scene. Oppenheimer Sex Scene To Create Uproar in India? Christopher Nolan's Film Already Catches Twiterrati's Ire For Using Bhagavad Gita in an Intimate Sequence (SPOILER ALERT).

