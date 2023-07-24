While Oppenheimer is being cherished by fans in India, many have taken an issue with its censor. The Christopher Nolan directed movie features intimate scenes between Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy where both the actors go nude, and having watched the film over the weekend, many Indian fans in particular are roasting one scene with Pugh where the actress's nude body was covered with a CGI "black dress." However, what's worth noting here is that it wasn't the Indian censor board that asked for these changes, but rather it was submitted to them with the modifications already made. Probably done to ensure a smooth release in Indian and UAE territories. Here are just some of the reactions to the scene. Oppenheimer Sex Scene To Create Uproar in India? Christopher Nolan's Film Already Catches Twiterrati's Ire For Using Bhagavad Gita in an Intimate Sequence (SPOILER ALERT).

Anything to Pass the Censors...

Actually Oppenheimer production house aanu aa scene edit cheythe ennu kettu, to pass censor in India & arab countries.. illel India & Arab nations A certificate koduthene.. pic.twitter.com/eVipcU9yOo — AB George (@AbGeorge_) July 24, 2023

Indian Censor Board Taking the VFX Awards...

The best ever cg work in India award goes to the Indian censor board for florence pugh black dress in #Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/VRPBy0ARKp — lucho🇪🇸❤️ (@busigoatt) July 23, 2023

Hold my Beer!

Christopher Nolan : " I dislike VFX" Censor Board of India : "Hold my beer" Yes, that black dress isn't real /added only for Indian audience! #OppenheimerFilm #OPPENHEIMER pic.twitter.com/7eHRx1pVOe — Shambhu Nath Pradip (@2shambhunath) July 23, 2023

Almost Had Us Convinced in the Moment...

CGI given to Oppenheimer from Indian Censor Board is cold AF🥶🔥🤌 pic.twitter.com/l6zw047QVf — . (@Jaasim_3) July 23, 2023

Best CG Work Ever...

That was the best CG work I have ever seen raa😭#Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/jQoQFoSlmP — Arun (@itsArun_offl) July 23, 2023

