Oppenheimer might be heavily anticipated among fans in India, but it looks like before it hits the big screens this Friday, it'll be creating an uproar among many. Christopher Nolan prior to the release of the film has mentioned that the film will be featuring sex scenes with nudity between its stars Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, however, things are going to go beyond that. Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan's Film to Feature Full Nudity and Sex Scene Between Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy.

Those who have already watched the film, have claimed online that Oppenheimer's sex scene between J Robert Oppenheimer and Jean Tatlock involves the Bhagavad Gita in a way that looks to have hurt Hindu sentiments. The scene in question sees Jean on top of Oppenheimer while he reads her passages from the book as the two engage in having sex.

Having discovered the scene already, it has caused an uproar among netizens online who claim that it has "hurt" their sentiments. On Twitter, many are showcasing their disappointment with the scene. Here are just some of the reactions to it. Oppenheimer Gets Surprising U/A Rating in India: No Scenes Cut From Christopher Nolan's Film Despite Featuring Nudity and Sex.

Would Be a Solid Movie...

Would be a solid movie for kids if it didn’t have Florence Pugh riding Oppenheimer in bed while making him read from the Bhagavad Gita! — Devika Girish (@devikagirgayi) July 19, 2023

Disgusting...

Soft Target...

Just imagine any other religious book in place of Gita and you can imagine the outrage! Why is Hindu religion considered as soft target 🫥 https://t.co/x2Rc60AFyV — 𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢⁷ 💜✨ (@fille__positive) July 20, 2023

Free Pass...

why it's so easy for them to disrespect our religion and get a free pass?? https://t.co/remHSNQwPA — inu (@sncwonthebeach) July 20, 2023

Failing...

Another disappointment in less than 24 hours. We are failing. We are truly failing. https://t.co/okXvqbcv3Y — ❥𝑺𝒆𝒋𝒂𝒍 (@benimlemisinn) July 20, 2023

With Oppenheimer releasing worldwide on July 21, one can expect the outrage to grow as following the international and Indian premiere, netizens are already a bit disappointed in the film. However, all things will be revealed when the Christopher Nolan directed movie hits theatres this Friday.

