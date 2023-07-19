Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer tells the story of Robert J Oppenheimer and how his drive and determination changed the way wars are fought forever, leading to the death of thousands. Critics have responded well to the film, and commended Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt's performances. Though they also acknowledge Oppenheimer has a few flaws, they still call it Nolan's best film yet. Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy Reveals Christopher Nolan's World War II Biopic Took Only 57 Days to Shoot.

Prague Reporter - But Oppenheimer makes its biggest impact during the climactic Trinity nuclear test, when the world’s first nuclear weapon is detonated in the Los Alamos desert. Even though we know the outcome of this test, the 15-minute sequence leading up to the test is a masterclass in edge-of-your-seat suspense filmmaking, backed by Ludwig Göransson’s thunderous score.

The Hollywood Reporter - In terms of its stirring solemnity, it’s perhaps closest to Dunkirk, while its melding of science and emotion recalls Interstellar. This is a big, ballsy, serious-minded cinematic event of a type now virtually extinct from the studios. It fully embraces the contradictions of an intellectual giant who was also a deeply flawed man, his legacy complicated by his own ambivalence toward the breakthrough achievement that secured his place in the history books.

Los Angeles Times- While this is a primarily male-driven story, which speaks as much to the inequities of history as it does to Nolan’s dramatic predilections, Blunt brings startling force to the role of a woman who shames her faithless husband with a loyalty that surpasses all reason. Part of the subtle greatness of Murphy’s performance is the way his character seems to empty out in the story’s later passages, as though succumbing to a kind of moral and psychological paralysis.

