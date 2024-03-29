Christopher Nolan and his wife, producer Emma Thomas, are set to be honoured with a knighthood and damehood in recognition of their exceptional contributions to cinema. Earlier this month, Nolan won his first-ever Best Director Oscar for Oppenheimer, his thought-provoking biopic about the father of the atomic bomb. Thomas, on the other hand, has been a constant collaborator, producing not only Oppenheimer but also Nolan's acclaimed films like Inception, The Dark Knight, among others. Oscars 2024: Christopher Nolan Wins His First Oscar! Netizens Applaud and Say ‘Well Deserved’ As He Bags Best Director Award for Oppenheimer.

Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas To Be Knight and Dame

Christopher Nolan will be knighted for his services to film Sir Christopher Nolan His wife Emma Thomas has also received a damehood pic.twitter.com/G3ZojDIViJ — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 28, 2024

