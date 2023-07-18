For the extremely large scope that Oppenheimer seems to be having, the shoot for it was fairly quick. In a recent interview, Cillian Murphy - who portrays J Robert Oppenheimer in the film - revealed that the shoot for the biopic had an "insane pace" and only took about 57 days to shoot. He also dove deep into Christopher Nolan's way of directing the film saying that there was "always" one cameraman with him. Oppenheimer: Five Minutes Preview of Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Biopic Gives Sneak Peek Into Life of J Robert Oppenheimer and Manhattan Project (Watch Video).

Check Out Cillian Murphy's Quote:

Cillian Murphy says #Oppenheimer was filmed in only 57 days. “The pace of that was insane. The sets are huge, but it feels like being on an independent movie. There’s just Chris and the cameraman. One camera always, unless there’s some huge, huge set piece, and the boom op and… pic.twitter.com/JBqXGNBRf2 — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)