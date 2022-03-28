Chris Rock was presenting the best documentary prize at the 94th Academy Awards and that’s when he directed a joke towards Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The comedian joked her being in GI Jane because of her shaved bald head and that clearly left Will Smith miffed. He moved on to the stage and slapped Chris for making such an insult about his wife at Oscars 2022. Will Smith walked back to his seat and yelled back saying, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth”. Few seconds of the audio were bleeped out, but now the uncensored version of the heated exchange between the two has surfaced online and the video has gone viral. Oscars 2022: Here's Why Will Smith Punched Chris Rock For the Jada Pinkett Smith Joke at the 94th Academy Awards.

Will Smith And Chris Rock

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

