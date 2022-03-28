Zack Snyder's Justice League made a splash at the 94th Academy Awards as it received the most votes for Oscars Cheer Moment. The scene in particular involves the Flash where he turns back time to save the world. The scene beat out heavy hitters like the Avengers Assemble scene from Avengers: Endgame and the three Spider-Men swinging together in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Matrix and Dreamgirls also were a part of it.

Check Out All The Rankings Here:

The Top 5 most popular #OscarsCheerMoment 5) The Matrix 4) Dreamgirls 3) Avengers: Endgame 2) Spider-Man: No Way Home 1) Zack Snyder’s Justice League See the full winners list: https://t.co/LAXthSkgVl pic.twitter.com/omuZPA0GC1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 28, 2022

