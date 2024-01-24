Bollywood's Bhaijaan Salman Khan recently made a stylish appearance at an award function held in Saudi Arabia. Among Bollywood celebs, Alia Bhatt also attended the award function and was felicitated with the honorary Entertainment Makers Award for her contribution to Cinema. On January 24, Salman Khan took to his Instagram account to drop an iconic picture featuring notable figures like Anthony Hopkins, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Eva Longoria and Georgina Rodriguez. Salman presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Egyptian actress Essad Youniss. Earlier legendary actor Anthony Hopkins, who was also felicitated at the ceremony, shared a picture with Salman Khan on his social media and wrote, "It was an honour to meet you @beingsalmankhan." Alia Bhatt Bestowed With Honorary Entertainment Makers Award at Joy Awards 2024; Actress’ Heart-Winning Acceptance Speech Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Check Out the Post Here:

