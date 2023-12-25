Buckle up for a mind-blowing ride! As the makers have finally released a sneak-peek into Rebel Moon Part Two - The Scargiver and it's filled with action. From gravity-defying space chases to brutal hand-to-hand combat, prepare to be awed by Zack Snyder's signature visual spectacle. Witness the rise of unlikely heroes, the fall of mighty empires, and the electrifying showdown that will decide the fate of the galaxy. Rebel Moon Part Two releases on Netflix on April 19, 2024. Rebel Moon Part One - A Child of Fire Review: Zack Snyder’s Netflix Sci-fi Epic Fails to Launch, Receives Mixed Reactions From Critics.

Watch Rebel Moon Part Two Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)