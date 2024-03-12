At the 96th Academy Awards, Mark Ruffalo made a bold statement of solidarity with pro-Palestine protestors, halting arrivals with his passionate support. Nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Ruffalo's presence on the red carpet was marked by a powerful gesture as he raised his fist in unity and proclaimed, "The Palestinian protest shut down the Oscars tonight! Humanity wins!". Amidst the glitz and glamour of the event, Ruffalo seized the moment to advocate for peace amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, calling for a ceasefire with urgency. He said, "Please, we need peace." He even said, "They're starting, we're late, we're late," when he arrived at the Oscars with his wife Sunrise Coigney. His fervent stance was further amplified by wearing a red pin supporting the Free Palestine movement, aligning himself with a chorus of voices from the industry in solidarity with the cause. Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef Wear 'Artists for Ceasefire' Badges in Support of Gaza, Anatomy of a Fall Actors Wear' Palestine' Flag Pins to Show Solidarity (View Pics).

Mark Ruffalo At The Oscars

idk why i’m getting emotional he’s so vocal every single interview, post whatever it is he mentions Gaza. so much respect for you Mark Ruffalo!! pic.twitter.com/GUcsuJyZyn — 🇵🇸 (@antidoteblues) March 11, 2024

