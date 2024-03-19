More than 450 people from the entertainment industry, including actors Debra Messing and Tovah Feldshuh, executives Gary Barber and Gail Berman, and various creators, have signed an open letter criticising Jonathan Glazer's speech at the Oscars 2024. The director of The Zone of Interest, a holocaust film that won Best International Feature, sparked controversy on March 10 when he used his acceptance speech to condemn the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Oscars 2024: The Zone of Interest Director Jonathan Glazer Condemns Atrocities Caused in Israel-Palestine Conflict in His Award Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Celebs Denounce Jonathan Glazer’s Oscars Speech

Michael Rapaport, Debra Messing denounce Oscar winner's speech with 450 other Jewish entertainers https://t.co/kXvuvCZxhq — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 19, 2024

Watch Jonathan Glazer's Oscar Speech:

