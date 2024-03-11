Billie Eilish, her brother and songwriter Finneas O'Connell, actor Ramy Youssef, and some other celebs were seen wearing the 'Artists for Ceasefire' in support of stopping Israel's war atrocities against Palestine. A couple of Anatomy of a Fall cast members—Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado-Graner—were also seen wearing 'Palestine' flag badges on their tuxedoes. Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Live Streaming: Check Out Hollywood's Biggest Stars Glam Up the Night at 96th Academy Awards.

Billie Eilish

billie eilish wearing an artists for ceasefire pin on the red carpet at the #oscars pic.twitter.com/B0F0L4ChZb — Paper Magazine (@papermagazine) March 10, 2024

Finneas O'Connell

Ramy Youssef

Ramy Youssef calling for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine in his on screen interview with ABC, thank you for using your voice! #Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/Mbxyd2e6CC — ☻mina⁷♥ (@hobiskoya) March 10, 2024

Ramy Talking to Variety About the Need for Ceasefire

Ramy Youssef wears an Artists for Ceasefire pin to the #Oscars: “We’re calling for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza. We’re calling for peace and lasting justice for the people of Palestine.” | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/qxqSOgif3j pic.twitter.com/yyM7HzpVdZ — Variety (@Variety) March 10, 2024

Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado-Graner

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)