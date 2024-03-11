Billie Eilish, her brother and songwriter Finneas O'Connell, actor Ramy Youssef, and some other celebs were seen wearing the 'Artists for Ceasefire' in support of stopping Israel's war atrocities against Palestine. A couple of Anatomy of a Fall cast members—Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado-Graner—were also seen wearing 'Palestine' flag badges on their tuxedoes. Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Live Streaming: Check Out Hollywood's Biggest Stars Glam Up the Night at 96th Academy Awards.

Billie Eilish

Finneas O'Connell

Ramy Youssef

Ramy Talking to Variety About the Need for Ceasefire

Swann Arlaud and Milo Machado-Graner

