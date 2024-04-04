Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fans were treated to an exciting surprise on Thursday morning (April 4) when The Academy shared a video of the song “Deewani Mastani” from their film Bajirao Mastani on social media. This iconic track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterpiece is beautifully sung by the talented singer Shreya Ghoshal. Ranveer couldn’t contain his admiration for this unexpected recognition, expressing his awe with a single word, ‘Mesmeric!’, in a comment on The Academy’s official Instagram handle. The Academy Honours Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Shares Video of Shah Rukh Khan–Kajol’s Song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ – WATCH.

The Academy’s Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

Ranveer Singh’s Reaction

(Photo Credits Instagram/@theacademy)

