The Zone of Interest, directed by Jonathan Glazer, won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards. In his acceptance speech, the director condemned the attacks against Gaza and stressed the importance of ending dehumanization and genocide. 'We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,' he said. Oscars 2024: John Cena Streaks, Actor Goes Naked on Stage To Present Best Costume Design Award for Poor Things (Watch Videos).

Jonathan Glazer's Acceptance Speech at the Oscars 2024:

#TheZoneofInterest wins best international feature film at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/G3xEejQakT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)