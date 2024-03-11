The Oscars 2024 is here! The prestigious awards ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Much to everyone's surprise, a 'naked' John Cena took the stage to present the award for Best Costume Design. 'Costumes... they are so important,' he said. The actor presented the Best Costume Design award to Holly Waddington for 'Poor Things'. Oscars 2024 Best Supporting Actress Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Award for The Holdovers at 96th Academy Awards.

John Cena goes naked on stage:

A look at John Cena's quick change after presenting the award

What you didn't see on TV: John Cena's quick change. pic.twitter.com/h9tXdZXd1g — Vulture (@vulture) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)