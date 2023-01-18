The makers of Pain Hustlers released first looks for the film and they look intriguing. Directed by David Yates, the movie focuses on Liza Drake who is a high school drop out and lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida. Liza's risks catapult the company and her into the high life, but she soon finds herself in the middle of a criminal conspiracy, one of which's consequences she will have to face. Edge Of Tomorrow: Tom Cruise Swore at Sobbing Emily Blunt on the Set of Filming the Action Movie; Here’s Why!

View First Stills of Pain Hustlers Here:

First look at David Yates’ ‘PAIN HUSTLERS’, starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans and Andy Garcia. The film releases on October 27 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/RAw8uU2ZyF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)