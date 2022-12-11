Actress Emily Blunt has claimed her Edge Of Tomorrow co-star Tom Cruise swore at while she was crying on the set of the action film. The actress, 39, was tearing up due to the exhaustion that came with wearing a heavy robotic costume. Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt's Edge of Tomorrow Sequel Underway.

She even injured her ribs due to the design of the outfit, reports The Mirror. Now, Emily claimed that Tom was stumped on what to do as she became emotional, so he opted to swear at her for some harsh motivation. "We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would've been great if we had CGI'd them but we wanted to do it in a tactile way," she said. "When you hear the word tactile you think that sounds nice and cosy; there was nothing cosy about these suits. It was like 85lb (38 kg), it was so heavy." 'EDGE OF TOMORROW' is Now Available on 4K UHD for the First Time.

She mentioned during the course of Smartless podcast, quoted by The Mirror, "The first time I put it on I started to cry and (Tom) didn't know what to do. He just stared at me and was like 'I know, I know', I was like 'Tom I'm not sure how I'm going to get through this shoot' and just started to cry."

She told Tom that she was feeling panicky about shooting in the costumes. Emily added: "He just stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes 'come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?'"

Thankfully, the act of tough love worked for her and she ended up laughing it off and shooting the scene. Emily also had to have a male stunt double fill in for some scenes as the outfit was extremely heavy. While filming, she got injured and hurt both her ribs and collarbones. Eight years on, Emily said they are still dodgy.

