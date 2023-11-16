Amidst fervent speculation surrounding Marvel Studios' casting for Reed Richards in Fantastic Four, a breakthrough seems imminent. According to Pop Crave, the three-time Emmy nominee Pedro Pascal is in talks to portray the iconic superhero team's leader, Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic. While negotiations are ongoing and a deal isn't finalized, insiders emphasize positive strides. Pascal's packed schedule, featuring anticipated projects like Gladiator 2 and the HBO series The Last Of Us, poses logistical challenges. However, sources close to discussions hint at a promising direction, aligning Pascal's commitments for future ventures, possibly including the superhero role in Fantastic Four. Pedro Pascal Birthday Special: From Joel to Din Djarin, 5 of The Last of Us Star’s Most Iconic Characters!

