Over the last few years, Pedro Pascal has become the internet’s new favourite actor. Just a very wholesome person in general that packs in a lot of talent, watching Pascal’s career grow over the last few years has been nothing short of a treat. From ruling the small screen to delivering us some delightful characters on the big one, he plays characters that will definitely stick with you. The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal Shares BTS Content from Sets of His Post-apocalypse Series with Bella Ramsey, Featuring Clicker Actors (View Pics).

You name any single iconic character from the last few years, and chances are that at least three of those will have been played by Pedro Pascal. From Joel to the Mandalorian, it’s a stacked filmography. So, to celebrate his 48th birthday, here are five of his most iconic roles.

Din Djarin (The Mandalorian)

When it comes to Star Wars, the franchise has been constantly winning on the small screen ever since the launch of Disney+ and introducing us to the show The Mandalorian. Since then, Pascal’s popularity just shot up as he portrays everyone’s favourite stoic bounty hunter Din Djarin, a hardened veteran of the game traveling around with Baby Yoda aka Grogu. He is cool, has a wide array of arsenal under his belt and just rocks overall.

Javi Gutierrez (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent)

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent gave us Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal being best friends, and for that I will forever be grateful. Pascal in particular is a treat. Just playing the everyday good guy while there are accusations of him running sinister, Pascal’s chemistry with Cage is what makes so much of his turn as Javi so good.

Oberyn Martell (Game of Thrones)

Pascal shocked the world when he turned up in the fourth season of Game of Thrones as Oberyn Martell, the Red Viper of Dorne. Quickly becoming a fan favourite of the season, Pascal had a certain swagger to him that made him standout from so much of the primary cast of the show. Even if his tenure in GOT ended in a “mind-blowing” finale (pun totally intended), there is no denying that he was a highlight.

Javier Peña (Narcos)

Narcos was Pascal’s time to shine, and he chewed up the scenery at every second. Playing the real-life DEA agent Javier Peña, who was tasked with bringing in Pablo Escobar, Pascal’s turn made for an interesting dynamic that really made us root for him to get this mission done. Not to mention, his partnership with Boyd Holbrook was a highlight of the show.

Joel Miller (The Last of Us)

The Last of Us is a very special game to many and Troy Baker’s performance as Joel is often considered as one of the best performances in the medium. So, living up to that surely was a daunting task, but Pascal faced it head on and delivered a great portrayal of this iconic character in the series. A bit more stoic and reserved with his feelings, Pascal offered a new look into the character that saw him go all out when he needed to land the emotional moments. A great performance overall. The Last of Us Season Finale Review: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey’s Post-Apocalyptic Series Sticks the Landing and Delivers an Amazing Game-to-Series Adaptation! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The rise of Pedro Pascal has been a treat to see and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

