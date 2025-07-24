The promotional videos for Marvel’s latest release, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, are everywhere on the internet. But what raised the eyebrows is Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby’s off-screen chemistry. However, the actor’s cosy poses with his colleague Kirby make the social media users suspicious. Earlier, Pascal had spoken openly about his struggles with anxiety, particularly during public events. A common way he copes with it is by seeking physical contact, like holding hands or receiving a comforting touch from the people he trusts. The behaviour was seen at various events during the movie promotions, including Comic-Con, where he was captured holding hands with Kirby, claiming to help manage his anxiety. Kirby was also seen gently touching his face during an interview. But the internet isn’t buying Pascal’s ‘touching anxiety’ scenes and came up with funny memes and jokes to express their collective ‘sus’ theory. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Movie Review: Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby Shine in a Retro, Heartfelt MCU Reboot, Claim Early Reactions!

It All Started With Promotional Videos For the Marvel Movie

The Interview Video Raising Eyebrows

Pedro Pascal and married co-star Vanessa Kirby on their Fantastic Four press tour 👀 pic.twitter.com/o9rP37TOAH — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 23, 2025

Internet Express Their 'Sus' Theory With Memes

Pedro Pascal calming down his anxiety pic.twitter.com/ITk3c4vzgq — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) July 23, 2025

Relatable Much?

Me alone Pedro Pascal with anxiety with anxiety pic.twitter.com/184XYUPwnz — autist (@litteralyme0_) July 23, 2025

The Tweets Are Blowing Up

Pedro Pascal and his female co-worker because of his "social anxiety" https://t.co/oXMDOKv5MV — Bibawen (@asimbawe) July 23, 2025

What's the Sus?!

me wondering why Pedro Pascal never has “anxiety” around his male co-workers pic.twitter.com/dfPsqBBGtp — duck (@ExtremeBlitz__) July 23, 2025

LOL

Pedro Pascal on his way to find the nearest female after claiming social anxiety pic.twitter.com/flLpj8FZuB — shawn. (@zzzzshawn) July 23, 2025

ROFL

Tried pedro pascal anxiety gimmick on my homegirl and she said she got a boyfriend pic.twitter.com/gUpN9qobr5 — ִֶָ (@Usoholic) July 23, 2025

Internet Has It's Theory

funny how pedro pascal’s “anxiety” only kicks in when he’s next to women in tight tops but never around his male co-stars. not even a flinch pic.twitter.com/qlJ4FQ3aB9 — Every Post Hits (@EveryPostHits) July 24, 2025

