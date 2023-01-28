Hollywood’s hot new couple, Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders, clearly cannot keep their hands off each other. The duo’s new pictures from their romantic getaway have gone viral on internet, showing off their PDA moments. Pete and Chase Sui are seen kissing each other on the Hawaiian beach and also the former grabbing his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star’s bottoms. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Have Split Ways – Reports.

Pete Davidson–Chase Sui Wonders Kiss On The Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Page Six (@pagesix)

PDA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyton AKA Glorified Gossip Girl (@glorifiedgossipgirl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)