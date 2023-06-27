Lindsay Lohan is reportedly expecting a baby boy with husband Bader Shammas. According to TMZ, the actress who got married to Shammas in 2022, is set to welcome her son imminently. It was in March this year, when Lohan announced that she is preggers via a cute post on social media. Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her Baby Bump in the Company of All 'Wonderful People' in Her Life in New Insta Photoshoot (View Pics).

It's Going to Be a Boy For Lindsay Lohan:

Lindsay Lohan is expecting a baby boy, according to @TMZ. pic.twitter.com/hTKYyL1P7P — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) June 26, 2023

Lindsay Lohan's Pregnancy Announcement Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)