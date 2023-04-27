Mom-to-be ​Lindsay Lohan recently shared couple of pictures off her baby bump and her friends and family with an interesting caption. She wrote, 'Good times. So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!'. Lindsay and her husband Bader Shammas, revealed in March she was pregnant with her first child. In these pictures no doubt Lohan is glowing and having a gala time with her family and friends. Lindsay Lohan Announces She’s Pregnant with Cute Photo of a Baby Tee on Insta! (View Pic).

Check The Pictures Out Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

