Many celebrities welcomed New Year 2024 in a fun-filled manner, and among them was Priyanka Chopra and her family, who jetted off to Mexico to celebrate. Pictures from their celebration in Cabo have taken the internet by storm. Priyanka is seen having a great time with her husband Nick Jonas, her mom Madhu Chopra and other loved ones. The global icon and her family were adorned in quirky sunglasses as they joyously celebrated the New Year. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines in Hollywood Season Photo Dump Capturing Holiday Bliss With Husband Nick Jonas (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra And Family Celebrating New Year

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

