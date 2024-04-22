Rapper Kid Cudi had an unexpected dance-off with gravity at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where he ended up breaking his foot. The 40-year-old artist stumbled awkwardly, wincing as he collapsed to the ground, unable to bear weight on his leg. Two men came to his aid, helping him offstage as his injury became apparent. Confirming the unfortunate incident in a late-night social media update, Cudi assured fans that his foot wasn't just faking it. 'Insano': Kid Cudi Announces Travis Scott and Lil Wayne Will Be Featured in His New Album.

Rapper Kid Cudi Breaks His Leg At Coachella

Kid Cudi breaks his foot after jumping off #Coachella stage. https://t.co/4TtNmdCJFY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 22, 2024

Kid Cudi Shares Heath Update

Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. 🤦🏾‍♂️ just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big 🥹 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) April 22, 2024

