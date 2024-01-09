Los Angeles [US], January 9 (ANI): Kid Cudi offered fans a preview of what to anticipate from "Insano," with less than a week until the release of his new album, Variety reported.

The rapper, who has been announcing his ninth album since 2021, took to Instagram to unveil the tracklist and guest appearances on it.

The 21-track standard version will feature features by DJ Drama, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams, XXXTentacion, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Travis Scott, who appears on two tracks, including the recently released hit 'At the Party.'

Cudi earlier claimed on X that between the ordinary and deluxe editions of 'Insano,' more than 40 tracks would be distributed to the public. Prior to 'Insano,' he had stated that he would stop releasing songs under his stage name, but has subsequently reversed that decision.

'Insano,' which is set for January 12, was earlier scheduled for September 2023, as per Variety.

Since his big label debut in 2009 with 'Man on the Moon: The End of Day,' Cudi has had five albums reach the top ten of the Billboard 200.

Most recently, his 2022 album 'Entergalactic' peaked at No. 13. That album was followed by a visual companion in the shape of a TV special, which will broadcast on Netflix in September 2022.

The event featured vocal performances by actors and musicians such as Timothee Chalamet, Jaden Smith, Macaulay Culkin, and Teyana Taylor.

Cudi, in 2023, he appeared in 'House Party' and 'Silent Night,' as well as voicing one of the characters in 'Trolls Band Together.' (ANI)

