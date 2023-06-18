During Netflix's Tudum event, director Zack Snyder brought out the big guns as the director took us behind-the-scenes of his upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon. Teasing the huge and ambitious scale of the film, the first look offered us insights into the movie with cast members like Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Charlie Hunnam and more spoke about their experience filming it. Rebel Moon releases on Netflix on December 22, 2023. Rebel Moon First Look: New Stills From Zack Snyder’s Sci-fi Netflix Film Revealed (View Pics).

Watch the Behind-the-Scenes Clip:

