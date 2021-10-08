Written and directed by Johannes Roberts, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, is a reboot of the Resident Evil film series. The film stars Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, Hannah John-Kamen, Neal McDonough and Tom Hopper. The makers have released the first trailer of the upcoming survival horror film. It shows how a small group of survivors are trying to uncover the grisly secret behind the pharmaceutical giant, Umbrella Corporation, and trying to make it through the terrifying night.

Watch The Trailer Of Resident Evil – Welcome To Raccoon City Below:

