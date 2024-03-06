Netflix is all set to release the TV series titled The Gentlemen soon! The series is based on Guy Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name. The Gentlemen stars Theo James as the protagonist, Eddie Hornieman. The cast also includes Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Peter Serafinowicz, and Ray Winstone. The Gentlemen sees Eddie Horniman get embroiled in wealth, criminal activities and violence after inheriting his father's property. The Gentlemen will be out on March 7, 2024 on Netflix. The Gentlemen: Theo James and Kaya Scodelario's Netflix Series to Premiere on THIS Date.

The Gentlemen Premieres on Netflix on March 7:

