Buckle up, because a new player is about to shuffle the deck in the British underworld and he's got pedigree. Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie's upcoming drama series that's a spin-off of his 2019 film of the same name. Prepare for a high-octane blend of glitz, grime and ofcourse, some good old-fashioned gangster shenanigans. The show stars Ray Winstone, Theo James and Kaya Scodelario in key roles and will stream on the OTT platform this March! Mean Girls' Avantika Vandanapu Had Once Acted With Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal and Ravi Teja; Here's All You Need to Know About Hollywood's New Indian Origin Actress!

Watch The Gentlemen Teaser:

