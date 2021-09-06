Hollywood star Gal Gadot took to her social media handles to wish her followers on Rosh Hashanah. The Jewish New Year or Rosh Hashanah 2021 is celebrated on September 6 (Monday) and end on September 8 (Wednesday). The Red Notice star share few monochrome snaps wherein she is wearing comfy sweaters and captioned the post, writing, “This is me, taking a moment thinking about the last year. This is me, counting all its blessings. This is me, overcoming all its challenges, This is me, being thankful for all its lessons, This is me, ready for a new year. Happy #RoshHashana my friends! Have a wonderful year. [sic]”

Here's Gal Gadot Tweet on Rosh Hashanah

This is me, taking a moment thinking about the last year. This is me, counting all its blessings. This is me, overcoming all its challenges This is me, being thankful for all its lessons This is me, ready for a new year. Happy #RoshHashana my friends! Have a wonderful year🍎🍯💚 pic.twitter.com/Ts44m2KFjf — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) September 6, 2021

