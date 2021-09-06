Rosh Hashanah is the celebration of the Jewish New Year. Also known as Yom Teruah (biblical name), Rosh Hashanah is a two-day celebration beginning on September 6 and continuing until September 8. The commemoration of Rosh Hashanah 2021 is sure to be filled with various traditions and customs. From preparing and eating delicious delicacies that mark the commemoration to cleaning the house in preparation for Rosh Hashanah, there are various ways that people worldwide celebrate this day. As we prepare to commemorate Rosh Hashanah 2021, here's everything you need to know about this celebration, Rosh Hashanah 2021 date and more. Rosh Hashanah 2021 Greetings: Facebook Messages, WhatsApp Stickers and SMS Wishes for the Jewish New Year.

When is Rosh Hashanah 2021?

As mentioned above, Rosh Hashanah 2021 will be celebrated from September 6 to September 8. The commemoration is observed from the first day of Tishrei, which is the seventh month of the ecclesiastical year. It is interesting to note that in addition to the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, Jewish people also observe Spring Passover, known as the lunar New Year and marks the first month of Nisan.

How to Pronounce 'Rosh Hashanah'?

Significance of Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah marks the anniversary of the Civil War. According to the Hebrew Bible, it is said to mark the day of the creation of Adam and Eve, the first humans on Earth. It is said to be the beginning of humanity's role in God's world. The word Rosh Hashanah literally translates to Head of the year, referring to the Jewish New Year. Rosh Hashanah is one of the four "new year" observances that define various legal "years" for different purposes, as explained in the Mishnah and Talmud.

Rosh Hashanah Traditional Recipes

Rosh Hashanah Wishes, Messages and Images

Happy Rosh Hashanah (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Rosh Hashanah!

Happy Rosh Hashanah (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Rosh Hashanah!

L'shanah tovah (Photo Credits: Flickr)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Rosh Hashanah!

Rosh Hashanah Traditions

Rosh Hashanah celebration includes sounding of the shofar, which is a cleaned-out ram's horn, to raise a noise as prescribed in the Hebrew Bible. People also follow various rabbinical customs around this observance, including attending synagogue services and reciting special liturgy about teshuva and indulging in symbolic foods like apples dipped in honey. It is believed that consuming this delicacy will help begin the new year on a sweet note and thereby set the tone for the entire year ahead. Here is wishing everyone a Happy Rosh Hashanah 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2021 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).