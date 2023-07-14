SAG-AFTRA has decided to go on a strike and its sure to have a huge impact on the industry. As actors gets ready to march on the picket lines to demand for fair compensation for their work, there will be a bunch of factors going into this that will disrupt the movie industry in a huge way. Not only are actors not allowed to take part in starring in films, they are also not allowed to promote their work in any way or even attend fan expos. So, if you're wondering exactly what happens when actors decide to go on a strike, here is a list of things that will catch you up to speed. Oppenheimer Cast Leaves UK Premiere To Join SAG-AFTRA Strike Says Director Christopher Nolan

A List of Things Actors Aren't Allowed to Do:

During the strike, SAG-AFTRA members cannot do the following 🧵 ○ Tours ○ Personal appearances ○ Interviews ○ Conventions ○ Fan expos ○ Festivals ○ For your consideration events ○ Panels ○ Premieres/screenings ○ Award shows ○ Junkets ○ Podcast appearances ○ Social… — Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2023

Principal on camera work, such as: ○ Acting ○ Singing ○ Dancing ○ Performing stunts ○ Piloting on-camera aircraft ○ Puppeteering ○ Performance capture or motion capture work Principal off camera work, such as: ○ ADR/Looping ○ TV Trailers (promos) and Theatrical… — Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2023

● Background work ● Stand-in work ● Photo and/or body doubles ● Fittings, wardrobe tests, and makeup tests ● Rehearsals and camera tests ● Scanning ● Interviews and auditions (including via self-tape)https://t.co/NxNAMXPlAb — Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2023

