The Oppenheimer cast has been giving us some great content for the past few days let's be honest, and what they did at the Oppenheimer premiere in the UK shows their union even more. Christopher Nolan said the cast walked out during the premiere to join the SAG-AFTRA strike and "go and write their pickets". This is also the first time since 1960 that both writers and actors have gone on strike. Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr Shares Pics With Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh, John Krasinski Fuels Speculation with Possible Cameo!

View Oppenheimer Cast Here:

Christopher Nolan says the cast of Oppenheimer has left the premiere to ‘go and write their pickets’ and join the SAG-AFTRA strike. pic.twitter.com/oZuFXtIFSf — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 13, 2023

First Actors Strike Since 1960

For the first time since 1960, both actors and writers have officially gone on strike — shutting down film and television projects in Hollywood and around the world. pic.twitter.com/wik8jWhrSR — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 13, 2023

