In a surprising turn of events, actress Anne Hathaway walked out from her Vanity Fair photoshoot on January 23. The actress left the shoot midway while she was still getting her makeup and hair done. According to the latest updates, the reason behind the actress walking out from the shoot is after learning about the news that the members of the union, Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) had participated in a one-day walkout in solidarity with Condé Nast Staffers. Upon receiving the news of the union's work stoppage, the actress immediately withdrew from the photoshoot. Mothers’ Instinct Trailer: Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway Star in Benoit Delhomme's Riveting Psychological Thriller (Watch Video).

Anne Hathaway Lends Her Support to Condé Nast Union Walk Out:

Anne Hathaway walked out of a Vanity Fair photo shoot Tuesday morning in support of the Condé Nast Union walk out. Hathaway was unaware of the work stoppage when she arrived at the New York photo shoot. She was still in hair and makeup when her team was notified by a staffer… pic.twitter.com/aQHKyWel3g — Variety (@Variety) January 23, 2024

