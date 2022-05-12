Scream 6 is going to see the return of Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed. Last we properly say Kirby was in Scream 4. Panettiere appeared in Scream (2022) in the role of a photographic and voice cameo. Scream 6 reportedly is set to begin filming this summer with Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega set to return. It will focus on our main leads moving out of Woodsboro. Scream 6: Melissa Barerra, Jenna Ortega and More Set to Return in the Sequel, Synopsis of the Movie Revealed - Reports.

Check Out The Source Below:

