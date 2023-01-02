The new poster for Scream VI has taken the internet by a storm. Featuring New York's public transit service lines that forms into one large Ghostface, the poster is filled with Easter Eggs featuring deaths from all of the five previous films. With it looking like a culmination everything before it, this poster sure is clever. Scream VI Teaser Trailer: Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera Are Haunted by A New Ghostface as the Killer Returns on Halloween (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

With the poster surely being a hit with Scream fans, many are geeking out over it. Here are some of the best reactions we could find to the poster of Scream VI.

The Best Thing!

New Scream VI poster showing the order of the people that died in each film kinda the best thing I’ve ever seen… pic.twitter.com/jAbGAsH2rL — Liam 🌹 (@LiamGaughan98) January 1, 2023

Will Pay Homage!

Something else to note about the new #ScreamVI poster: the green (Scream 2) and purple (Scream 6) lines connect. This further supports the idea that Scream 6 will pay homage to/be largely influenced by Scream 2. pic.twitter.com/dmqFx9fXVH — Jake (@ScoobyScream) January 2, 2023

All Roads Lead to Sam!

All roads lead to Sam Carpenter… this new poster for #ScreamVI showing the deaths of all 5 of the previous movies with each trail leading to Melissa Barrera’s character Sam! pic.twitter.com/hejXacwUo9 — 🎬 Lewis John Yule 🎥 (@LewisJohnY2) January 1, 2023

Kirby Reed!

Kirby Reed on the SCREAM 6 poster. We can also see this referenced in SCREAM 5 as an “interview with Woodsboro Survivor Kirby Reed” video. An easy Easter egg to miss, but YES #screamVI pic.twitter.com/cCKFiFs7OS — Jelly Joshin (@jellyjoshin) January 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)