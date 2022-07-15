The cast for Scream 6 seems to be coming along quite well as two heavy hitters have joined the game as well. Up-and-coming horror icon Samara Weaving and Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tony Revolori have joined the already huge cast of the movie. Starring Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox and more, Scream 6 releases in theatres on March 31, 2023. Scream 6: Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra Set To Star in the New Movie.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori have been cast in 'SCREAM 6' (via https://t.co/OXbz9xbo26) pic.twitter.com/MGLgjGA3AL — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) July 14, 2022

