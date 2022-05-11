Scream 6 is all set to begin production and according to Variety, we finally know who are returning. The return of Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barerra was a no-brainer, but they will also be joined by Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. The movie will see Sam and Tara leave Woodsboro to start a new chapter in their lives. Matt Bettinelli-Oplin and Tyler Gillett will return to direct the sequel which is scheduled to release next year.

