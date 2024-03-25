Selena Gomez recently had a little hiccup on social media. She shared a photo on Instagram, rocking a black strapless bra and looking fabulous as usual, but had to remove it shortly after due to a wardrobe malfunction. Unfortunately, some sharp-eyed fans noticed the slip-up where one of her bosom areas was accidentally exposed. Despite swiftly taking down the picture, Selena faced criticism from online bullies. However, her loyal fans came to her defence, showering her with support and standing against the negativity. Selena Gomez Opens Up About Side Effects of Her Lupus Medication, Says ‘I Shake’ Because of It.

selena gomez is fighting for her life because she has an autoimmune disease called systemic lupus erythematous. making fun of her weight when you know damn well that she has a disease is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/nVAu8HLNY4 — ℜ (@selenafortune) March 24, 2024

you are the lowest class of human if you have an account dedicated to discussing selena gomez’s appearance changes everyday. get help. — 🌪️ (@SGmymindandme) March 24, 2024

I just learnt that Selena Gomez has Lupus i.e. the immune system attacks its own tissues, causes extreme pain and is chronic. It’s very sad seeing people bu!!y her online because she’s no longer pleasing to their eyes anymore. pic.twitter.com/V7aKQpLEFe — Victory Okocha🦋 (@Vic3tree) March 25, 2024

Sel I just want you to know that no matter what people say about u, you always shrine through. U are BEAUTIFUL both inside & out & don’t ever let the opinion of a twitter incel get to u. They can’t handle a quarter of what you went through. U are a QUEEN. Love ya🤍🤍@selenagomez pic.twitter.com/gckM7ReObV — ELY🧚🏽‍♀️ (@elysiqnx3) March 25, 2024

selena gomez is the realest celebrity out there that doesn't edit her photos so much and post it as it is and made many other women feel comfortable in their own skin. pic.twitter.com/hknhTrjdCo — سھیل احمد یوسفزئی (@ShibraPk121) March 24, 2024

