Pop star Selena Gomez recently addressed fan concerns over her health following a skincare routine that she posted on TikTok in early January. Selena's original clip showed the singer applying products to remove makeup, which included gently washing her face with a towel. But Selena was trolled as her hands were shaking in the video. Addressing the issue, Selena said to a fan, "I shake because of my medication of lupus," and added "Also read my disclaimer. I ain't no pro," reported by E News, a US based media company.

The 30-year-old has been vocal about her experience with lupus--an autoimmune disease--since she was diagnosed in 2014. As a result of the illness, Selena underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. In her 2022 documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the superstar further detailed her struggle with lupus. "I haven't felt it since I was younger," a crying Selena said in the documentary about the joint pain she is feeling. "In the morning when I wake up, I immediately start crying because it just hurts, like, everything."

However, Selena, who has also spoken about her bipolar disorder diagnosis in the past, refuses to be weighed down by her health battles. As she states in the documentary, her focus remains on embracing and loving herself. "I found having a relationship with bipolar and myself, it's going to be there," Selena said. "I'm just making it my friend now. I think I needed to go through that to be who I am and I am going to keep going through it, but I'm really happy. I'm at peace. I'm angry. I'm sad. I'm competent. I'm full of doubt. I'm a work in progress. I am enough. I am Selena," said the pop queen.