Selena Gomez has shared a couple of throwback photos on her Instagram story. These smoking hot pictures are from the music video sets of her past albums 'Good for You,' 'Fetish,' and 'Wolves.' Alongside these pictures, she wrote on the first picture, ''I hear you guys.'' Selena could be seen wearing a white t-shirt in the first image, and in the other, she looks stunning with wet hair, gazing directly at the camera. Selena Gomez Shares Stunning Behind-The-Scenes Stills from Upcoming Single 'Love On', Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reacts.

Selena Gomez Shares Throwback Images On IG

Selena Gomez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

