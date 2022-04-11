Rebel Wilson‘s new comedy for Netflix titled Senior Year features Rebel Wilson as a cheerleader who, after a freak accident causes her to fall into a coma, wakes up twenty years later. Rebel Wilson's physical transformation surprises us. The Netflix film is slated for May 13 release.

Senior Year Trailer

