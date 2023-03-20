It looks like Shazam! Fury of the Gods might have not had the best box office opening as it has fallen below expectations. Earning $30 million domestically during its opening weekend and having a total collection of $65.5 million worldwide, it doesn't look that good for the film. Shazam! Fury of the Gods starring Zachary Levi is playing in theatres right now. Shazam! Fury of the Gods Movie Review: Zachary Levi’s DC Film Is a Delightful Time That Packs in a Lot of Heart! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Box Office Reports:

‘SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS’ earns $65.5M in the film’s worldwide opening weekend. Read our review: https://t.co/HrsIfXvn8r pic.twitter.com/so6Y0nXqFU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)