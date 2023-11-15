The Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget trailer shows chickens Rocky and Ginger embarking on an adventurous journey to find their only daughter, Molly. The trailer begins in the serenity of a chicken world, where Rocky (Zachary Levi) and Ginger (Thandiwe Newton) welcome the hatching of their daughter, Molly (Ramsey). When Molly is snatched away by a Fun Land Farms truck, Rocky and Ginger will do everything in their power to get their daughter back. This sequel comes over two decades after Chicken Run first hit theaters in 2000 and is directed by Sam Fell. Chicken Run–Dawn of the Nugget: Bella Ramsey Cast As Voice of Molly! Imelda Staunton, Zachary Levi and More Join the Netflix Sequel.

Check Out The Trailer Of Chicken Run – Dawn Of The Nugget:

The Plot Chickens... Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hatches Dec 15! pic.twitter.com/5SYrkDx4r2 — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2023

