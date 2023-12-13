Chicken Run 2, also known as Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, is the highly anticipated sequel to the original Chicken Run (2000). Scheduled for release 20 years after the groundbreaking first film, Chicken Run 2 will debut on Netflix on December 15. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast blending both returning and fresh talents. Thandiwe Newton and Zachary Levi take the lead roles as Ginger and Rocky, with Bella Ramsey as Molly, the daughter of Ginger and Rocky. Chicken Run – Dawn Of The Nugget Trailer: Rocky and Ginger Embark On an Adventurous Mission To Save Their Daughter Molly From Mrs Tweedy (Watch Video).

Chicken Run-Dawn Of The Nugget Trailer:

The Plot Chickens... Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget hatches Dec 15! pic.twitter.com/5SYrkDx4r2 — Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2023

