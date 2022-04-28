Aamir Khan's secret is out. The actor had been teasing fans by saying that he will be telling them a story. Many anticipated that it is related to his next release - Laal Singh Chaddha and they were absolutely correct. The first song from the film has been released by the makers. Titled 'Kahani', the song is a soulful composition by Pritam. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya while Mohan Kannan has crooned the song. Avatar 1 To Re-Release in Cinemas With a Remastered Version on September 23.

Hear The Song Below:

